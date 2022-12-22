32,032 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 544.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 510,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

