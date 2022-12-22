29,030 Shares in Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPR) Bought by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Larkspur Health Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,965,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Stock Up 132.2 %

LSPR stock traded up $12.81 on Thursday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,693. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

About Larkspur Health Acquisition

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the biotechnology sector in the United States.

