2,872 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.73. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $155.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

