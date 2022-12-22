28,661 Shares in Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR) Bought by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.13% of Colombier Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in Colombier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Colombier Acquisition Trading Up 0.6 %

CLBR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,671. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Colombier Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Colombier Acquisition Company Profile

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

