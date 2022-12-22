28,341 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Purchased by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.88.

