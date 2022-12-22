2,623 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lee Financial Co increased its position in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.09. 120,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,413,490. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $196.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average of $83.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

