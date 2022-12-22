25,978 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after buying an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $107.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,857. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

