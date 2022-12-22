2,000 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.03. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About BHP Group

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.51) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.72) to GBX 2,250 ($27.33) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.30) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

