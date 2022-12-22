12,347 Shares in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Purchased by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 274,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of RQI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.86. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,267. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

