Zilliqa Trading Down 18.5% This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $281.91 million and approximately $13.20 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001815 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $883.73 or 0.05261301 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00497125 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.48 or 0.29454917 BTC.
Zilliqa Profile
Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,970,361,329 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.
