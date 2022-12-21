YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YPF. Grupo Santander upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Itaú Unibanco raised YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $4,367,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 131,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 26,615 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 151,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 28,904 shares during the period. 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

