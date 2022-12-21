Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Sells $128,200.00 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,459.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Yext Price Performance
NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,013. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $777.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Yext to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext
About Yext
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
