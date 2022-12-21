yearn.finance (YFI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.81 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $5,521.10 or 0.32853663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $202.28 million and $11.81 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001805 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $899.98 or 0.05356532 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00497375 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,951.12 or 0.29468257 BTC.
yearn.finance Token Profile
yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.
yearn.finance Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
