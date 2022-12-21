Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Frederick Lee Morton Sells 4,000 Shares

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) Director Frederick Lee Morton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.72, for a total transaction of C$10,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 290,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$790,432.
Yangarra Resources Trading Up 1.9 %
Yangarra Resources stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.75. 21,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,939. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$241.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.13.
Yangarra Resources Company Profile
