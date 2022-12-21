Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Frederick Lee Morton Sells 4,000 Shares

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) Director Frederick Lee Morton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.72, for a total transaction of C$10,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 290,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$790,432.

Yangarra Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Yangarra Resources stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.75. 21,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,939. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$241.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.13.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.