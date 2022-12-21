XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $47.57 million and approximately $431,322.21 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014250 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040739 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00020293 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00225875 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00364646 USD and is down -7.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $459,038.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.