XRUN Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. One XRUN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001914 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $312.73 million and $922,617.14 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

