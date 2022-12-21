XIDO FINANCE Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $61.11 Million (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. XIDO FINANCE has a market capitalization of $61.11 million and $359,104.41 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00012803 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $855.25 or 0.05074157 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00496882 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,962.20 or 0.29440491 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE launched on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIDO FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIDO FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

