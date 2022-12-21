WOW-token Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $440.43 million and approximately $3.56 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.78 or 0.01500513 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009471 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020112 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00031917 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.21 or 0.01715879 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04386685 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $9.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

