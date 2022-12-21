WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $60.26. Approximately 519,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 640,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2,224.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 127,295 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 747,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,248,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,180,000 after acquiring an additional 160,347 shares during the period.

