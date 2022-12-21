WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $60.26. Approximately 519,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 640,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.