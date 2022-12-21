Windward Capital Management Co. CA Purchases 195 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 2.5% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 277,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 123.7% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $327.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.06 and a 200 day moving average of $299.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

