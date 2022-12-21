Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $9.85 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112,136 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust comprises approximately 2.6% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Medical Properties Trust worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after buying an additional 1,363,968 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,045,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after buying an additional 548,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,016,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,325,000 after acquiring an additional 563,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

