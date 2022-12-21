William H. Hood III Buys 47,517 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Hood III bought 47,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $25,184.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UIHC stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. 400,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,424. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $31.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Insurance in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in United Insurance by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 233,612 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 92,810 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

