William H. Hood III Buys 47,517 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Hood III bought 47,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $25,184.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
United Insurance Price Performance
UIHC stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. 400,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,424. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $31.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Insurance in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About United Insurance
United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Insurance (UIHC)
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.