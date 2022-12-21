WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0561 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $42.73 million and $707,122.91 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00388845 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00031702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021909 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000947 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00017992 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 969,636,295 coins and its circulating supply is 762,168,528 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

