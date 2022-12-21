Whitecap Resources Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Whitecap Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.23.

WCP stock opened at C$9.84 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$6.92 and a 1-year high of C$12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.77.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,690,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,710,917.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $192,600.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

