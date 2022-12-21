Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 566,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 6.0% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $22,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 770,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

