WeBuy (WE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.06 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One WeBuy token can now be purchased for $13.21 or 0.00078655 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WeBuy has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WeBuy has a total market capitalization of $577.79 million and $2.06 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WeBuy

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@webuynft.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

