Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 575 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 41,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

