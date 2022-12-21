Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 491 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,650,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,180,000 after buying an additional 776,491 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $100,880,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.06. The company had a trading volume of 160,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,737. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.52 and a 200 day moving average of $161.98.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

