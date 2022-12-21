Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Purchases 3,708 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after buying an additional 661,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after buying an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,856,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,514,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,271,000 after acquiring an additional 197,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,284. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.21%.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

