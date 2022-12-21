Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $887,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 326,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

Mastercard stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $345.14. 48,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.05 and its 200-day moving average is $329.30. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.