Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $17.30 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 2.5% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WM traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,800. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.32 and a 200 day moving average of $161.35. The company has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

