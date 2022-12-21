WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,574 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financials ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,672 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.40. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,492. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $91.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.87.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

