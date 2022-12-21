WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Invests $324,000 in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MARB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 71.8% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth about $509,000. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth about $737,000.

Shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.32. 112,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,831. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09.

