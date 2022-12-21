WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $191,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 142,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 225,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. 653,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,009,465. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.