WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 530,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 180,429 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,154,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SJNK stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 20,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,547. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $27.21.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.