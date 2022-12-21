WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MOO stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,265. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $109.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

