Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $280,829,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Waste Management by 120.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,373,000 after purchasing an additional 735,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $157.79 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

