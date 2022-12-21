Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.3% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.63. The stock had a trading volume of 27,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,800. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

