WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $11.43 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.43.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $424.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $494.32. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

