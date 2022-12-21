WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 39.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.7% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $457.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $495.59 and its 200 day moving average is $501.74. The stock has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

