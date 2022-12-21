Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 190 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in McDonald’s by 12.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 264,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 181,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $44,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 440.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 208,868 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,649,000 after buying an additional 170,230 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $267.25 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.02. The company has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.