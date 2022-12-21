Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,059 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Illumina by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $37,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $191.46 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.86 and its 200-day moving average is $207.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.