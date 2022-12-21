Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $13.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $13,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 496.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTEB opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $55.03.
