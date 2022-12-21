Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $13.51 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $13,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335,089 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,220,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,851 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49.

