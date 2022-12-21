Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 33.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 264,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 181,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $44,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 440.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 208,868 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,649,000 after buying an additional 170,230 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $267.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.02. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

