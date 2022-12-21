Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after acquiring an additional 491,891 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $199.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $285.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

