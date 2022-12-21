Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Acquires 925 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Aptiv by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.6 %

APTV opened at $93.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.