Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading 4.2% Higher

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $14.19. 3,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,661,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $168,908.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $168,908.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,986 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $81,870.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,684.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 979,330 shares of company stock worth $14,730,595. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $120,000.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

