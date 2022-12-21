Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading 4.2% Higher

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $14.19. 3,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,661,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Warby Parker Trading Up 2.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.75.
Insider Activity at Warby Parker
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $120,000.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.