Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $29.64 million and $516,301.35 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000899 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00070273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021877 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.