Wanchain Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000908 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $29.80 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00069691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00052304 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021986 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

